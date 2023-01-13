WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police are asking for the public’s help finding an SUV believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run in December.

Eugenia Yurovsky, an 89-year-old woman from West Hartford, was struck and killed on Boulevard near Whiting Lane on Dec. 20, 2022.

Police said evidence suggests that a 2010 to 2015 GMC Terrain with some front-end damage was present in the area of the crash. The vehicle may be light-colored, investigators said.

Police released two stock images of what the suspect vehicle may look like.

Photo provided by West Hartford Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 860-570-8969 or emailing whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

Earlier this week, West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor announced the city is implementing the Vision Zero Initiative to reduce traffic-related fatalities and severe injuries.