WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police are asking for the public’s help finding an SUV believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run in December.
Eugenia Yurovsky, an 89-year-old woman from West Hartford, was struck and killed on Boulevard near Whiting Lane on Dec. 20, 2022.
Police said evidence suggests that a 2010 to 2015 GMC Terrain with some front-end damage was present in the area of the crash. The vehicle may be light-colored, investigators said.
Police released two stock images of what the suspect vehicle may look like.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 860-570-8969 or emailing whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.
Earlier this week, West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor announced the city is implementing the Vision Zero Initiative to reduce traffic-related fatalities and severe injuries.