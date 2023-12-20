WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – West Hartford police are marking one year since an 89-year-old woman was struck and killed and are asking for the public’s help to learn more information about the case.

89-year-old Eugenia Yuovsky was struck and killed while walking on Dec. 20, 2022, in the area of Boulevard and Whiting Lane. Police said the possible vehicle that was involved could be a 2010-2015 GMC-type vehicle that likely had damage to the front driver-side grille and bumper area.

The Rotary Club of West Hartford will be offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. Governor Lamont has also authorized a $25,000 public reward for information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WHPD anonymous Tip Line at (860) 750-8969 or whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.