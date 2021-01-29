West Hartford police now testing body-cameras to use while on patrol

Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, (WTNH) — The West Hartford Police Department is now testing and evaluating body-worn cameras for use in the field.

Since 2013, the department has reported having in-car cameras. However, due in part to the police accountability bill and to enhance overall transparency, as well as officer/citizen safety, the department said it recently solicited quotes from several body/in-car camera manufacturers for a new system.

“We have narrowed down the list of vendors to Axon, Motorola Solutions, and Panasonic,” officials said in a statement. “All three companies’ products will be tested and evaluated over the next few months by a select group of officers and supervisors representing a cross-section of police personnel on patrol. We hope to complete evaluations in June 2021 and choose a vendor to outfit all officers with their own body-worn camera as well as updating all in-car systems soon thereafter.”

