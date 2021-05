(WTNH)– Chris Tyler, a West Hartford police officer, fought for his life against a rare brain tumor. It’s called Anaplastic Ependymoma. It took so much from him, but not his spirit or will to live. News 8’s Chief Political Anchor Dennis House sat down with Sergeant Tyler in the video above.

Sadly, Sergeant Tyler lost his battle with cancer on Monday, May 24.

If you would like to donate to help Chris Tyler’s family during this difficult time click here.