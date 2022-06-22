WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police are alerting the community about a distraction-style theft that happened Tuesday afternoon on North Main Street.

It happened in the parking lot of 340 North Main St. Police said the style of theft was similar to those that happened back in February in supermarket parking lots.

“Generally, distraction thieves are well-dressed and target elderly victims and retail businesses. As in this case and similar cases, the suspects work in pairs and may wait for you to enter your vehicle and then the distracter will lure you out either trying to report a problem they have or an issue with your vehicle (flat tire, lug nut…)” police said.

Police provided the following tips to help protect yourself and your belongings:

Be aware of your surroundings and be wary of strangers

If you exit your vehicle to speak with someone, lock and close your vehicle doors behind you

Place valuables (purse, wallet, etc.) in a hidden area in your vehicle and if your purse has a zipper, utilize it

Park in a well-lit and visible area (keep in mind where exterior cameras may be located on nearby buildings)

Immediately report any suspicious behavior to the police

Police said they have only received one report as of now.