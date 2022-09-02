WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a Whole Foods Market in West Hartford.

Police released surveillance images of the man who they said was involved in the armed robbery at the Whole Foods Market on Raymond Road on Thursday.

No additional information was immediately available on the incident.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery or who may be able to identify the man in the pictures is asked to call Det. Sgt. Leonard or Det. Sgt. Friedman at (860) 570-8870, or the anonymous tip line at (860) 570-896, or email the confidential tip line at whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.