WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in West Hartford are looking for the man who allegedly pulled a gun Wednesday night during an open gym session at a middle school.

Officers said adults were playing basketball during an open gym session at Sedgwick Middle School when a disturbance led to a physical fight and a man pulling out what was reported to be a gun.

Everyone evacuated from the gym, and the man was seen running to his vehicle and leaving the school’s property around 9:21 p.m., police said.

The vehicle is described as a 2006-2012 Lincoln MKZ. Police said the firearm the man allegedly showed has not been found.

Anyone who can identify the man or the vehicle is asked to contact the West Hartford Detective Division at (860)-570-8870.