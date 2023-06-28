WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police are searching for a man caught on camera smashing a town vehicle’s windshield with a street sign.

Officers found the damage at about 8 a.m. Saturday inside the Isham Garage on Isham Road, according to police. Video surveillance showed the man in the garage at 2:40 a.m.. He then tried to damage the parking office’s door, before walking to the municipal vehicle, climbing on the hood and smashing the windshield with the sign.

The pictured West Hartford vehicle was vandalized on June 24, 2023. (Source: West Hartford Police Department)

The man left the garage at about 6:15 a.m. and walked onto Dinah Road, where they got into a black sedan.

In a video released on Wednesday, the shirtless man appears to try to break the door to the parking garage office by throwing the lid of a trash can at it. He then stumbles away.