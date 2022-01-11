West Hartford police searching for suspects in robberies at Macy’s, Ulta

Westfarms Mall

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police are investigating robberies that happened at Macy’s in the Westfarms Mall and a nearby Ulta Monday.

Officers responded to the Westfarms Mall just before 4 p.m. on a report of a robbery at the Macy’s within the mall.

Macy’s Loss Prevention told police four suspects entered the store with large black garbage bags and began filling them with merchandise. A Macy’s Loss Prevention officer attempted to intervene, struggling with one of the suspects, police said.

At that time, police said one of the suspects reached for his waistband, which they say imply he was armed. The loss prevention officer disengaged and the suspects fled, police said. The loss prevention officer was not injured.

Minutes later, police said the Ulta at 1555 New Britain Ave. in West Hartford reported their store had a similar theft. Police said Ulta employees reported three suspects entered the store with garbage bags and began stealing a large amount of fragrances.

Police said the suspects fled in a dark grey Toyota Highlander that has not been located. Police said the West Hartford Ulta was alerted that their Waterbury store had a similar theft happen around 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

