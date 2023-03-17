Eugenia Yurovsky, the victim of a Hartford of a fatal hit-and-run crash in West Hartford. (SOURCE: WHPD)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are seeking information in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly woman in West Hartford this past December.

Eugenia Yurovsky, 89, was killed on Dec. 20, 2022, when she was hit by a vehicle driving in the area of Boulevard and Whiting Lane.

Police suspect the vehicle of interest may have been a light-colored 2010-2015 GMC vehicle, officials said.

Photographs of a GMC vehicle (SOURCE: WPD)

Police said the vehicle would have likely sustained damage to the front driver-side grille and bumper area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203, their traffic division at (860) 570-8850, or their tip line at (860) 570-8969 and emailing whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.