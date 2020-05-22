West Hartford private school holds drive-in graduation in front of LED billboard featuring photos of senior class

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The final two months of senior year are usually the best. But coronavirus canceled classes. Now, one private school in West Hartford found a creative way bring back that senior spirit.

Ninety-three seniors who worked hard for this day are not walking across a stage. They’re driving up in their cars.

They had visions of walking across the campus green in West Hartford. But the coronavirus pandemic haunted those plans for Kingswood Oxford’s class of 2020

“Everyone kind of expected we may not come back to school. At least for maybe a month or so, but I don’t think a lot of people truly expected to be out for so long,” said Spencer Schaller, KO, Senior.

This billboard is meant for advertisements but Friday Art Schaller used it to honor KO’s class of 2020.

It’s a way to celebrate these seniors who’ve worked so hard to prepare for college. Like his son, Spencer, who is bidding farewell to friends he’s known since the 6th grade.

“It’s such a wonderful thing to bring everyone together for me last time and hopefully we’ll be able to see each other again,” said Schaller.

School officials have plans despite the virus. The don’t want this to be the last time they see this graduating class.

“We’re still going to have a commencement ceremony at some point for our kids. But Art offered to put pictures of the senior class on his LED screen on Route 9, and secured this parking lot for them to come on in,” said Tom Dillon, Head of School, Kingswood Oxford.