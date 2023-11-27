WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford will spend a $700,000 federal grant to improve traffic safety within the town.

The funds are part of a statewide traffic safety study looking into the most dangerous areas in Connecticut — and how to improve.

“All of the infrastructure of our highways and roadways has to be critically assessed to prevent these kinds of needless crashes,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said.

West Hartford launched a new traffic safety initiative early this year after a series of deadly crashes killed five people last December.