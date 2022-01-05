West Hartford reinstates indoor mask mandate for public spaces

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of West Hartford is implementing a universal indoor mask mandate for public spaces, which will go into effect at noon on Thursday.

Mayor Shari G. Cantor said this will be a “temporary measure,” and town officials will evaluate the need to continue the mandate.

“We believe this step is necessary given the current trajectory of infection rates and the number of neighboring communities implementing similar requirements,” the mayor said.

Cantor said a regional and statewide universal masking requirement would make sense.

“COVID-19 does not stop at municipal borders, and our hospitals and healthcare delivery systems are all regional assets that serve multiple communities,” Cantor said. “There should be one common statewide and regional standard,”

Gov. Ned Lamont has said numerous times that he is not considering a statewide mask mandate, instead of leaving it up leave it up to city and town officials.