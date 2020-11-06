West Hartford restaurant scene struggle continues as the state sets back into Phase 2.1

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — When you think West Hartford Center, you think restaurants. It is of the most vibrant dining scenes in the state. But restaurant owners say they’ve struggled, as the pandemic has devastated their industry.

Now that the state has added new restrictions with Phase 2.1, News 8 spoke with some about what they would like to see– from our state leaders and their customers.

“I think it’s going to affect them very poorly at this point but until we get through this I don’t know the answer to it,” Marjorie McKay, West Hartford.

Through the pandemic and the closures that came with it, all restaurants could do, is adjust. Now that Connecticut has rolled back to Phase 2.1 come more changes to how restaurants can operate.

“So we’ve been really rolling with the punches as they come and they felt fair up until now to be totally honest and it’s disappointing that for an industry that’s really that’s really been under the chokehold of COVID that the state feels that there they’re tightening the hold,” Will Sugrue, GM, Zohara.

The biggest complaint from many here in the center — closing up shop at 9:30 p.m. They are worried about their bottom line, keeping doors open and their staff employed.

It’s going to hurt, it’s gonna hurt a lot and I guess it’s not the capacity that something that we can all work with and understand it’s the hard 9:30 p.m. cut off that’s really gonna hurt businesses you’re taking away essentially a third of business off our timeline and it’s going to hurt sales been able to keep people employed and I just don’t think the powers that be a really taking that into consideration,” Sugrue says.

Many restaurant owners say they were grateful that West Hartford created space in the street to expand outdoor dining. It was a lifeline while restaurants were struggling but it is a growing concern as the season changes.

Without the outside tables it’s going to be a significant dip in sales I’m hoping that takeout will pick up that will be able to survive I think we will be able to survive but it’s very difficult times for the next coming months for us and for all the restaurants,” Billy Grant says. “I think all of us we’re gonna need some help with takeout.”

A lot of these restaurants still have their tables out, taking advantage of what should be a nice weekend, but they say those days are numbered as the weather gets colder. They are really going to rely on takeout business heading into the winter.