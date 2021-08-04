West Hartford returns to mask guidelines for municipal buildings, public areas

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Beginning Wednesday, town officials implemented a mask requirement for all municipal buildings and public areas.

Employees and visitors of West Hartford public buildings and spaces return to indoor masking restrictions, following the rise of COVID-19 Delta variant cases.

Over the past week, Hartford county reached the CDC’s requirement for an area of “substantial” community transmission. In these areas, it is recommended to remain consistent with safety guidelines issued by the Connecticut Department of Public Health and the CDC.

Town officials are currently monitoring transmission rates in the West Hartford area.

