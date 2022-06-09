WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Employees at the Corbin’s Corner Starbucks in West Hartford won the union vote Thursday, becoming the first Starbucks store to win their union in the state.

“It’s time for our voices to finally be heard, we endured hardships and tribulations, but now we have come tighter united as one,” said Mary Rodriguez, a shift supervisor at Corbin’s Corner.

The store is one of more than 100 stores across the country to have won their union vote count.

“Our victory today is just the start of what I believe will ultimately be a fruitful process. I want to thank our friends in our community for supporting us. They know how hard we work, and they deserve to receive a quality product made by an employee who is happy and secure. We Starbucks employees deserve fair treatment, and I look forward to other stores in Connecticut joining us to attain that,” said Travis Glenney, a shift supervisor at Corbin’s Corner.

More than 280 stores have filed union petitions across 39 states with the Starbucks Workers United Movement.

The next store’s vote count in Connecticut will be on July 14 for the Vernon location at 135 Talcottville Road.