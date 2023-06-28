WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford Starbucks became the first Starbucks in the state to unionize last year — and now, they’re holding their first strike.

The reasoning for the strike?

The newly-formed union has led to trouble at the bargaining table. The store is calling on Starbucks to work on a fair contract, accusing the coffee giant of unfair labor practices.

Additionally, they’re calling-out the company for what they’re calling attacks on LGBTQIA workers. They’re claiming that Starbucks is threatening workers’ access to benefits and refusing to put up Pride Month decorations.

The union said the National Labor Relations Board is currently prosecuting Starbucks for failing to bargain in good faith.

West Hartford isn’t alone; the strike is happening at about 150 stores across the country, as workers plan to walk-off the job during the height of the morning coffee rush between 7 and 11 a.m.

In May, the Danbury Starbucks on Newtown Road became the fourth shop in Connecticut to join the national campaign to fight for better working conditions. It follows suit of Branford, Vernon, and West Hartford.

Over a 12-month time frame, Starbucks Workers United formed more unions than any U.S. company in the last 20 years.