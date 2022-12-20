WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening in West Hartford, according to police.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Whiting Lane and Boulevard. The pedestrian was declared dead the the scene.

The crash closed Whiting Lane in both directions from Farmington Avenue to Park Road. Boulevard was closed from South Quaker Lane to Arnoldle Road.

Police are searching for the vehicle involved, which left the scene. Authorities said it may be a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (860) 523-5203, (860) 570-8969 or by email at whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.