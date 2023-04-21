WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was an emotional experience to remember children who were killed during the Holocaust for high school students in West Hartford.

Students at the Kingswood Oxford School gathered at the Mandell Jewish Community Center on Thursday to honor the 1.5 million youths who lost their lives in the Holocaust.

Each student read aloud the names of victims and their ages — which ranged from teenagers to infants. Candles were also lit as part of the event.

This is part of Holocaust Remembrance Day, known as Yom Hashoah.