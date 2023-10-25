WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Hartford Public Schools teacher accused of using a racial slur in front of a classroom of students has resigned, according to the school district’s superintendent.

Superintendent Paul Vicinus, Jr. said the district’s investigation into the case has been finished, and that the now-former Sedgwick Middle School teacher “will have no further role in our schools.”

“I recognize the shock of this news, how it stirred emotions and tested the foundation of trust in our schools, our teachers, and our leaders,” he wrote in a letter. “West Hartford Public Schools prides itself on being an equity-focused and inclusive community that values diversity. There is no circumstance where voicing a slur in front of students will ever be tolerated, as such language is antithetical to our values, our mission, and our collective work to create welcoming spaces that foster a sense of belonging.”

More details about the investigation, including the teacher’s name, have not been publicly released.

In September, a group held a silent protest outside a board of education meeting to demand consequences for the educator.