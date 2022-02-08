West Hartford to lift indoor mask requirement

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of West Hartford will be lifting its indoor mask requirement at midnight on Feb. 9.

Masks will no longer be required in municipal buildings with the exception of the public libraries, Veterans Memorial Skating Rink, Westmoor Park, and Elmwood Community Center and Cornerstone Aquatics Center, which will follow West Hartford Public Schools protocols for serving school-age children, and both the Elmwood and Bishop’s Corner Senior Centers.

Pending further review by the school district, the universal indoor masking requirement in public schools will remain in effect.

“We do need to be realistic that we are not going to eliminate or reduce COVID to zero,” said Mayor Shari G. Cantor. “We are comfortable that with the current and decreasing infection rates and with the Governor and neighboring communities lifting their mask mandates, a community mandate is no longer necessary as a mitigation tool. We encourage mask wearing and recognize that N95 masks are highly effective at preventing transmission – they are widely available to anyone seeking additional personal protection and the Town will continue its distribution of free masks.”

According to city officials, 85% of West Hartford residents ages five and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We have been carefully monitoring the transmission rates for West Hartford and our neighboring towns, and we feel we can safely lift the mask requirement at this time,” said Acting Town Manager Rick Ledwith.

All residents regardless of vaccination status are required to wear masks in certain settings such as healthcare facilities, facilities housing vulnerable populations, public and private transit, correctional facilities, schools, and childcare facilities.

West Hartford’s indoor mask mandate went into effect on Jan. 6.