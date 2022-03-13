WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More cities and towns across Connecticut are showing their solidarity with Ukraine. West Hartford took that stand holding a vigil at the Town Hall on Sunday.

Hundreds waved the Ukrainian flag proudly during the vigil, showing the Ukrainian people that they’re not alone. The Governor, local and state leaders, and Ukrainians all gathered in unity in a sea of blue and yellow.

They made their voices heard against Putin’s unprovoked attack on freedom and its threat to democracy worldwide.

This past week, Congress and President Biden took new action against Russia including a ban on oil imports and an embargo on goods like vodka. At the same time, they passed a major spending bill to aid Ukraine.

However, those at the vigil felt more needs to be done to keep the momentum going.



“We must stand up, stand up for what is right,” Rabbi Debbie Cantor of Congregation B’nai Tikvoh-Sholom said. “We must extend our compassionate embrace in tangible ways to the people of Ukraine.”

Governor Ned Lamont said “democracy is at risk, democracy is a threat.”

“Liberty is not free and I think you see people who appreciate and are fighting for their liberty like there’s no tomorrow,” Lamont said. “Let’s not let them down, let’s do what we can to support them as well.”