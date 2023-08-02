MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A Manchester woman stole a car in Manchester and struck three police vehicles while trying to avoid arrest Tuesday night.

According to Manchester police, officers located a stolen 2012 Nissan Altima from Hartford in the parking lot of 1428 Pleasant Valley Rd. The car was reportedly involved in a shoplifting incident at Dick’s Sporting Goods several hours earlier, police said.

Several officers in unmarked cars approached the car and identified themselves. The driver, 51-year-old Lisa French of West Hartford, who was operating the stolen car, attempted to avoid arrest by fleeing the scene.

While she was attempting to escape, she struck three Manchester Police Department cars and another car in the parking lot. She narrowly missed striking an officer with the car, police said.

The car became disabled in the parking lot of Artisinal Burger Company and a witness saw French and another woman running from the car into Hampton Inn and Suites.

Police went into the building and found French, where they took her into custody.

French was charged with the following: four counts of evading responsibility, reckless driving, theft of a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer, criminal attempt/assault in the second degree, criminal attempt/assault on public safety, possession of narcotics, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Police found French had an additional warrant for failure to appear in the second degree.

She was held on a $110,000 bond and is due in court Wednesday.