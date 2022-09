WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford’s annual Park Road parade is cancelled amid weather concerns, city officials said.

The parade, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1, will no longer go on as planned due to the high probability of rain. This would have been the parade’s 25-year anniversary.

Officials encouraged residents to save the date for next year’s event, set to take place on Oct. 7, 2023.

