NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Haven football team honored their teammate at a state championship game Saturday night.

West Haven played Staples High School in Westport at CCSU’s Arute Field in New Britain. The game was a part of the 2023 Connecticut High School Football Playoff Brackets: CIAC – Class LL tournament.

Before the game, officials held a moment of silence for 15-year-old Christopher Fidalgo-Pugh, who passed away earlier this week. His family said he had been sick.

Chris was on the varsity football team and was looking forward to Saturday’s game. During the moment of silence, his family held Chris’ jersey with the number 70. West Haven football players and cheerleaders wore #70 on their helmets and uniforms.

His family was also invited to be part of the coin toss.

The team played a tough game. Dave Doram, whose son is on the football team, spoke to the hard week his son had.

“They were teammates, they had a good relationship,” he said. “He took it pretty hard, as any child would. The school did a good thing keeping the kids together and talking about it in a prayer session.”

Quamir Jackson, a sophomore at West Haven High described Chris as kind, good and always there for those who needed him. Genesis Morales, whose brother is on the team, said Chris encouraged her brother to play.

“My little brother was very close to Christopher, and he was one of the people that really pushed him to actually join the team,” she said. “I remember him saying one of the first times he came home back from practice, he said my friend was pushing me, he was really close to me.”

In the end, the Blue Devils didn’t take home the championship.

“It was a great game, we just came up a little short and I’m sorry to Chris’ mom,” said West Haven football coach Rich Boshea. “She lost a lot more this week than a high school football game.”

But Chris’ memory will not be forgotten. Hundreds came to the game, a sign of the friendship and impact he left on the school and community of West Haven.