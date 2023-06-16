SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 24-year-old West Haven man awaiting a murder trial was arrested on Thursday for allegedly pulling out a gun during an argument at a Southington bar.

Brandon Anthony Ramos was released on a $1 million bond for a 2020 killing in Meriden, along with other cases, according to police.

He’s now facing additional charges of first-degree threatening, interfering with an officer, reckless endangerment and engaging in a pursuit. His new bond is $250,000.

Police said that Ramos brandished a gun at the bar during an argument with customers, and then drove over stop sticks when officers tried to stop him. He was later arrested at his home.

Another man was with Ramos at the bar, according to police. He has not yet been publicly identified.