West Haven woman dies after multi-vehicle crash on I-91 in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A 59-year-old woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor on Friday morning.

The wreck happened just after 11:30 a.m. on I-91 southbound near exit 36.

Troopers said Joy Deloge, of West Haven, was driving an Acura in the right lane when she rear-ended a Hyundai, hit a metal guardrail, and drove across the left lanes of traffic before hitting a concrete barrier in the median.

A Ford then hit Deloge’s vehicle, which pushed it into the center lane where it collided with a trailer.

The drivers and passengers in the Ford and Hyundai were taken to St. Francis Hospital with minor injuries.

Deloge was taken to Hartford Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation. Those with information are asked to contact Trooper H at (806) 534-1000.