HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A double-decker bus is now part of a new food truck park in Hartford.



It opened Friday night for its first full season. WestSide Square is on the site of a long-vacant property on Farmington Avenue in the west end of Hartford. It is the creation of Rebeca and Quan Quach.



The former sightseeing bus is a new addition to the culinary offerings. There are also outdoor games and musical entertainment offered at the park.