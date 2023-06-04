WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 200 runners of all ages came together on Sunday for the 22nd Annual Keane Foundation 5K Road Race in Old Wethersfield.

The foundation is named after Richard M. Keane, who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It also honors two other residents who were killed.

The Richard M. Keane Foundation built the 9/11 Memorial Sports Center in Wethersfield. It also provides after-school programs for students, which include running clubs at five elementary schools.

The race gave the students the chance to try out the skills.

“These kids have all been running for six weeks now, learning how to pace themselves, when they need to drink water, all those things to make them better at a 5K,” said Judy Keane, the president of the Richard M. Keane Foundation.