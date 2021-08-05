Wethersfield exhibit to commemorate impact of 9/11 on the town

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Sept. 11, 2001, the world changed forever and 37 days from now will mark 20 years since that day — a day we vow to never forget.

Now, an exhibit in Wethersfield will commemorate the impact of 9/11 on the town.

The exhibit, put on by the Wethersfield Historical Society and the Richard M. Keane Foundation, is called “Twenty Years Later: Remembering 9/11 and it’s impact on the Wethersfield community.”

The town lost three members of the community on that dark day.

The exhibit will feature artifacts collected by family members. News 8 spoke with Judy Keane. She’s the president of the foundation. Richard, her husband, died that day. She said the foundation has created something positive from something so tragic.

“Our after school programs, Keane kids after school enrichment programs are what we do now. We have funded a lot of things in the community over the years, but right now that’s our focus, is to sustain those programs for decades to come,” said Keane.



The exhibit will be held at the Keeney Center on Main Street in Wethersfield, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m. It runs through the end of September.