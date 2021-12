WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield firefighters stopped an oil leak at a home on Stillwood Drive Sunday morning.

The Wethersfield Fire Department responded to Stillwood Drive on reports of an oil tank leak.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed an oil tank was leaking from the basement of the building.

Firefighters applied an absorbent and called a contractor to the area.

The scene was cleared shortly after.