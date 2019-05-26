Wethersfield fire crews respond to 2 gas leaks Saturday

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - Wethersfield firefighters were busy on Saturday.

They got two reports of gas leaks in town. The first one took place on Park Avenue.

Firefighters were able to shut the gas off and vent the house.

A short time later, firefighters got the second call for a leak at a home on Dale Road near Wolcott Hill.

No injuries were reported.

