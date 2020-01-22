Wethersfield High School teacher of 20 years passes away

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield Public Schools announced that a beloved high school teacher in their district has died.

The Wethersfield superintendent of schools said English teacher Drew Nicholas passed away Monday morning. Nicholas taught in Wethersfield for 20 years and participated in a variety of extracurricular and athletic activities.

Nicholas also coordinated trips abroad during his time teaching in Wethersfield, which the district says had offered his students an authentic learning experience.

Counseling is available for staff and students who are affected by this loss.