1  of  2
Breaking News
Stand-off between police and man who had reportedly held woman hostage in New Haven now over, suspect in custody Wethersfield officer involved in fatal April 2019 shooting following pursuit resigns

Wethersfield officer involved in fatal April 2019 shooting following pursuit resigns

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wethersfield Police officer who fatally shot 18-year-old Anthony Vega-Cruz on Silas Deane Highway in April 2019 has resigned from his position.

Officer Layau Eulizier Jr.’s resignation from the Wethersfield Police Department took effect on April 15, 2020, nearly one year since the fatal officer-involved shooting.

In the letter, Eulizier said he did not anticipate the day of the incident to be his last day on active patrol. He said he appreciates the support the department provided during the investigation.

He added that he plans to pursue a master’s degree and to ‘strengthen my skills and hopefully continue a career in law enforcement elsewhere.’

The Hartford State’s Attorney announced earlier this year that Eulizier’s actions during the incident were justified.

On April 20, 2019, Officer Peter Salvatore tried to pull over Vega-Cruz, which led to a car pursuit. Eulizier was called to the scene to assist. He discharged his firearm during the pursuit because he believed Vega-Cruz’s car would have fatally run him over, according to the State Attorney’s investigation.

Cruz’s death sparked days of protests and demonstrations in support of Vega-Cruz.

Eulizier was on the police force in Wethersfield for five years.

Web Extra: Wethersfield officer letter of resignation

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

racial justice rally and essential workers press conference inadvertently meet at same time in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "racial justice rally and essential workers press conference inadvertently meet at same time in Hartford"

AT&T makes donation to Hartford-based nonprofit to virtually connect kids with mentors

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "AT&T makes donation to Hartford-based nonprofit to virtually connect kids with mentors"

Wethersfield officer involved in fatal April 2019 shooting following pursuit resigns

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wethersfield officer involved in fatal April 2019 shooting following pursuit resigns"

CT Checkup: Farmington business owner uses chainsaw carving to give back to frontline workers with 'Tiki Task Force' project

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Farmington business owner uses chainsaw carving to give back to frontline workers with 'Tiki Task Force' project"

New exec. order allows in-person graduations, some schools still opting for creative ceremonies keeping social distance

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New exec. order allows in-person graduations, some schools still opting for creative ceremonies keeping social distance"

Funeral procession for George Floyd in Hartford turns into a cry for change around the nation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral procession for George Floyd in Hartford turns into a cry for change around the nation"
More Hartford

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss