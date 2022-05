WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Memorial Day weekend serves as an opportunity for patriotism in our communities, often celebrated with parades.

Folks in Wethersfield stepped-off for a parade on Saturday with News 8’s Jodi Latina serving as the event’s emcee.

Lots of pomp and circumstance was present for the kick-off to summer ahead of a cemetery ceremony honoring those who gave their lives for their country.

