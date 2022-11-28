WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who struck two police cruisers and fled from the scene on Monday morning.

Just before 2:30 a.m., a Wethersfield officer said he was on his routine patrol near the Almar Motel when he saw a license plate that was reported stolen by Middletown police attached to a silver Jeep Compass.

During the course of the investigation, the officer described the suspect occupying the vehicle as a black man. He also stated that there were indications that the car was possibly stolen.

A backup officer was called to the scene, and when they arrived, the two officers approached the Jeep. Once they were standing alongside the car, the officers said the driver reversed the car, striking the two cruisers on the scene.

The suspect immediately fled, and though the two officers attempted to pursue him, one of the cruisers was too damaged.

Police were unable to follow the suspect. Luckily, officers reported that no one was injured in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident and/or the identity of the operator is asked to contact Officer Mark Wildman at 860-721-2900.