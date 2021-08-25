Wethersfield PD searching for two suspects responsible for carjacking

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield Police are looking for two suspects who officers say are responsible for a carjacking Monday evening.

Police were called to a home on Jordan Lane around 11:12 p.m. Monday for a report of a carjacking.

When police arrived, they spoke to a male victim, who told police that two males followed him into his driveway, pulled him out of his vehicle, and assaulted him.

The two suspects then stole the victim’s vehicle, police were told.

The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

Police said the suspects left the scene in two vehicles: The victim’s vehicle, which is a 2005 silver Acura TL 4 door (CT plates 2AJ-SD3), and a dark Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Kevin Foster at kevin.foster@wethersfieldct.gov or 860-721-2864.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Reimagined outdoor space proposed to replace Windsor brownfield

News /

West Hartford public school students return to classrooms for first day Wednesday

News /

Lantern launch in New Britain honors victims of overdose

News /

Outrage over gender identity section of St. Paul Catholic High School handbook

News /

Rocky Hill Police, town leaders hold community discussion on recent rise in crime

News /

Legislative Committee approves new regulations for sports betting

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss