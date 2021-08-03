Wethersfield PD seek information about female suspect involved in bank robbery last week

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield Police is seeking information about a female suspect and vehicle used in a bank robbery that happened in Wethersfield last week.

On Friday, July 30 at around 6:04 p.m., police said a white female got out of a primer-colored Ford Mustang with front passenger side damage and walked into the People’s United Bank inside Stop and Shop at 1380 Berlin Turnpike.





Courtesy: Wethersfield PD

Police said the female suspect demanded money from the bank teller and was given an undisclosed amount.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Foster at kevin.foster@wethersfieldct.gov or (860) 721-2864.