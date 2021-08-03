Wethersfield PD seek information about female suspect involved in bank robbery last week

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield Police is seeking information about a female suspect and vehicle used in a bank robbery that happened in Wethersfield last week.
On Friday, July 30 at around 6:04 p.m., police said a white female got out of a primer-colored Ford Mustang with front passenger side damage and walked into the People’s United Bank inside Stop and Shop at 1380 Berlin Turnpike.
Police said the female suspect demanded money from the bank teller and was given an undisclosed amount.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Foster at kevin.foster@wethersfieldct.gov or (860) 721-2864.