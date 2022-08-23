WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police are searching for suspects who fled the scene after robbing a jewelry store in the town.

The Wethersfield Police Department responded to Fabulous Jewelry at 1410 Berlin Tpke. just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday and found that entry had been forced to the business. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival, the WPD said.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective Chris Morris at (860) 721-2900.

