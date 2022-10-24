WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Christian Reilly woke up late Saturday night to the sound of screeching tires.

When he looked out his window, he saw dozens of parked cars forming a large circle in the Marshalls parking lot on the Silas Deane Highway. Inside the circle, a vehicle revved its engine and did doughnuts.

“It kept going and going,” Reilly said. “I heard multiple cars and I heard a popping — maybe a modification on mufflers — and they were also shooting fireworks.”

Wethersfield police said the cars drove away when they arrived. No arrests were made.

The nearby Pasta Vita was closed when the rally happened. It’s something, supervisor Telisa Green said, the business doesn’t want nearby.

“You never know,” she said. “Different crowds bring a little more drama. You never know how it could turn out.”

It was the second time in a month that an illegal car rally was held in the city.

A Sept. 24 rally was held at the intersection of Jordan Lane and Wolcott Road. No arrests were made that night, either.

A few days later, New Haven officials warned drag racers to stay out of the city.

Residents said they are fed up with the rallies.

“My sense is it’s going to take someone getting hurt for this to stop, because why would they stop otherwise?” Reilly said.

Wethersfield police said the drivers could face charges such as reckless driving or trespassing. A traffic unit is tasked with investigating the incidents.