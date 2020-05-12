Wethersfield restaurant owner wants to open a drive-in movie theater in his parking lot

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — As we see businesses getting more and more creative with trying to regain what they’ve lost, one restaurant owner wants to turn his parking lot into a drive-in theater.

This time of year, the patio at River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar would be busy. Now, as owner Chris Henney gears up for a socially distanced and outdoor opening on May 20, he’s working on another plan too.

He wants to turn the parking lot of the building he owns into a 120-car drive-in theater.

“There’s something magical about a drive-in movie,” he said.



Henney remembers them from his youth; now he’s excited about the idea of bringing this new experience to a new generation.

“Families really need something to do, we’ll be showing largely kid-friendly movies,” he said. “It’s a good time. You can talk, you can interrupt the movie and not annoy anybody next to you.”

The plan includes food service similar to the restaurant’s curbside pickup. All orders will be placed remotely. Henney said it’s all part of their new normal.

“It’s an odd set of circumstances that we’re facing right now, and you do what you can do to help out. It doesn’t seem like it’s going away on its own anytime soon, so we have to do something.”

They’ll know soon if they will be able to go through with this drive-in movie theater. The plan will be presented to planning and zoning next week.