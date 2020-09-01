Wethersfield students begin school today, to mix in-person and distance learning

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The first day of school kicks-off in Wethersfield today.

Students will take part in a hybrid learning model, mixing in-person classes and distance learning. School officials say the model will allow them to maximize social distancing in the classroom.

Back-to-school initiatives have begun all around the state as parents, educators and students cope with the new protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Despite safety measures, universities in Connecticut are seeing COVID cases appear.