WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield Town Councilman Ryan Biggs is resigning in order to deploy with the Navy, according to an announcement Tuesday night.

Biggs, who has been in the Navy for the last decade, told the council about the decision during a meeting Tuesday, stating that he will be deployed in the next few months.

“When I was asked two years ago if I would consider town council, my response was, just as it is in the Navy, ‘always ready!'” he said.

Biggs was elected in 2020, making him the first Black member of the town council.

“It has truly been a blessing to serve the residents of our beautiful, historic town,” he said in a statement. “I am grateful that in my time sitting here, I was able to perform my duties with the upmost diligence, respect and determination while finding ways to ask and answer the difficult questions and work with everyone to make thoughtful decisions.”

Biggs has served on the Wethersfield Veteran Commission and is the co-founder of the Calling All Brothers mentor organization.

“Ryan Biggs exemplifies selfless service to our community and country,” Wethersfield Democratic Committee Chair Martha Conneely said in the written announcement. “He’s a highly respected leader who has worked to protect community services and promote an equitable and welcoming Wethersfield. We will be keeping Ryan and his family close in our thoughts and prayers as he steps away for military service and we look forward to his return to Wethersfield and community leadership.”

The Wethersfield Democratic Town Committee will nominate a Democrat to fill his spot on the council.