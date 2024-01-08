WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut has changed the age requirement for children starting kindergarten in September 2024.

Children who attend Kindergarten in the 2024-2025 school year must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, according to the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood.

The West Hartford Public Schools District held an informational meeting on Monday night to discuss how the new transition will impact families.

The new age requirement will go into effect starting on Sept. 1, 2024.

West Hartford parents who wish to have their children attend Kindergarten in September 2024 must register before Jan. 15, according to the school district.

Parents whose children were born between September 2, 2019, and January 1, 2020, can apply for early kindergarten enrollment by Feb 1.

Parents and a preschool teacher will then have to fill out a questionnaire by Feb 23.

West Hartford officials said between Feb. 7 to Feb. 23, there will be an in-person assessment with the student and they will be tested on kindergarten benchmarks.

“My daughter’s birthday is September 4, so it makes for a very difficult decision,” Ian Rothman of West Hartford said.

Rothman said his daughter missed the new kindergarten age cut-off by three days, and now the family has to make a difficult decision.

“It’s a hard decision to push her to move into kindergarten or do we pay an exorbitant amount of money for a private pre-school for another year,” Rothman said.

In West Hartford, students already in pre-k classes who missed the deadline will automatically be given a third year.

“It decreases the new spaces that are going to be made available to incoming families. Which only exacerbates the childcare crisis that is currently being experienced throughout the state,” said Irene Garneau, the department supervisor of early childhood education for West Hartford Public Schools.

For parents like Ian Rothman, he will be one of 400-500 parents on the waiting list for a classroom spot to open.

Studies show that students starting kindergarten even just a few months later in life are better prepared to succeed, and that is why Connecticut and the rest of the nation have moved the requirement date from Sept. 1 to Jan. 1.

“Overtime we have really seen how come third grade, we all say great by eight that is third grade, you can see the discrepancies by students who are 4½ coming into kindergarten verses 5 ½,” West Hartford Bugee Elementary School Principal Kelly Brouse said.

For more information on the Kindergarten transition in West Hartford, click here. Information on the new timeline for information may also be found here.