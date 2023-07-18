SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been a hot July, but that’s not stopping hundreds of kids from trying out something new.

From keeping cool under a bucket of water to walking a tight rope or adventure biking. Hundreds of kids at Camp Sloper in Southington takes a break from the classroom for the great outdoors — whatever their favorites may be.

Connor Schultz, who has been coming to the camp for 8 years, said he enjoys kickball.

“[I like it] because I can run around in the sun and not be on video games all day,” Schultz said. “And hang out with my friends.”

The program is progression-based, so for the kids who come back year after year, they can try new, more challenging activities based on their age.

They can try their hand at a skill they don’t have access to year-round.

“We obviously have kids learn new things and skills,” Camp Director Justin Hubeny said. “Not many kids do archery or are doing boating throughout the year.”

Hubeny said the summer months are when their 143-acre outdoor center truly comes to life, although they offer programming at different centers year-round.

Here, it’s not just about keeping cool, but also about keeping the mind active and learning.

“We also have a bunch of activity centers that extend learning outside of the classroom,” Hubeny said. “We have a YMCA Camp Sloper Library where we encourage kids to read and prevent summer reading loss there.”

Kids of all ages are challenged to try something new — while having full access to the classics.

Camper Hailey Libby prefers playing in the sandbox, while camper Maddie Richardson said she likes to play tag.

It’s fun in the sun while school is out — and Camp Sloper is in.