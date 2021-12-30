While Hartford has made progress in reducing certain crimes, the city is on track to see its deadliest year in nearly 2 decades

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – With just one day left in 2021, Hartford is on track to see its deadliest year in almost two decades. The Capital City had 34 homicides this year, which is up from 25 last year.

It’s the most deadly shootings Hartford has had in one year since 2003. According to the Hartford Courant, the city’s homicide rate even exceeds that of Bridgeport and New Haven.

Police call the surge in deadly shootings ‘frustrating’ but say they’ve made a lot of progress in reducing other types of crime in the city.

“The chief has done a lot this year to combat the violence. He’s started two community response teams, one north, one south. They’re responsible alone for getting 124 guns off the streets. He’s implemented a shooting response team, which is up in the major crimes division, which now consists of six detectives just to tackle the non-fatal shootings,” said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford Police Department.

Hartford Police have been making progress in tracking down those responsible for the deadly shootings. The Courant reports that as of Dec. 17, police have solved more than 60 percent of the 34 homicides they investigated.

The department has also taken a large number of guns off city streets, more than 500 this year alone.