BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — White supremacist fliers were found in Bristol on Tuesday, the town mayor said.

Bristol Mayor Jeffrey Caggiano said the office did not receive any direct complaints, however, Public Works discovered the problem while sweeping the roads. Public Works reported the fliers to the police, who are now working to investigate the incident.

Bristol police said they were alerted to the fliers from residents on Morningside Drive at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Then, more calls came in from residents across the northern side of town and from members of the DPW that were seeing them, according to police.

Police said hundreds of fliers from the North East National Social Club were found along numerous streets.

“Any forms of hate speech or divisiveness are not appropriate,” Caggiano told The Hartford Courant. “We believe in equity for all and equality for all. These kinds of acts are not good for anybody. I’m hopeful the police will be able to track down who is doing it.”

Police are working with other towns that have had similar incidents and are asking citizens for any surveillance they may have.

This follows a similar incident earlier this year where flyers were found in several West Hartford neighborhoods.

