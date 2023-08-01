WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in a wheelchair suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning after he ran into the back wheels of a tractor-trailer in Willimantic, fire officials said.

Willimantic police said it happened around 11:30 a.m. on West Main Street near Cantor Drive and Route 6.

According to Fire Chief Marc Scrivener, firefighters were returning from training on Trapella Road when they saw a man lying in the intersection near his wheelchair.

As the group stopped to help the man, Scrivener said a tractor-trailer driver told them the person ran his wheelchair into the rear wheels of his truck.

The fire chief said the man was taken to Windham Hospital and then flown by LifeStar to another facility. Authorities did not immediately provide an update on his condition.

Drivers should seek alternative routes as police expect West Main Street will be closed between the Route 66 intersection and the Route 6 on- and off-ramps for several hours.

The police department’s accident reconstruction and drone teams are investigating.