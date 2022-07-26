SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Wilton was arrested for animal cruelty after leaving her dog attended in the car on a hot day.

Officers from the Southington Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Southington Care Center at 45 Meriden Ave. on June 30 for a report of an unattended dog in a car. Witnesses reported that a car, parked in the sunlight, had a dog inside that appeared increasingly lethargic with heavy breathing and panting.

At the scene, officers located a white Jeep Cherokee and the car’s owner, Denise Kedzierski.

Kedzierski, of Wilton, told police she only left the dog in the car for 20 minutes while inside the SCC and had rolled the windows down.

Police determined the dog had been left in the car for at least 25 minutes and the two front windows were open approximately 2-3 inches. At the time of the call, the temperature reached 83.8 degrees, police said.

Kedzierski was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals. She was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is due in court August 8.