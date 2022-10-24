WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Workers at Windham Hospital are walking off the job on Monday.

This marks the second strike at the hospital in the last month, and this time, technical professionals and skilled service employees are taking action.

The employees are expected to form a picket line outside the workplace. The strike will last 48 hours, similar to when nurses went on strike a month ago in September.

Those same nurses are joining the technical professionals and skilled service employees on the picket line. In a press release from their union, it stated that the strike is regarding the hospital’s failure to resolve the region’s patient care crisis.

Last month, the nurses’ strike was about what the union called unfair labor practices. They have been without a contract for close to a year now, and at the time, the hospital president told News 8 that she offered a contract that would boost the wages of most nurses by 30% over the next four years.

Negotiations are said to be deadlocked over wages, healthcare benefits, and overtime.

This is only the latest in a series of issues with Windham Hospital, however. It’s run by Hartford HealthCare, which wants to permanently close the maternity ward there.

That move has been blocked by the state and protested by healthcare advocates from around the state.

Strikers will carry on this latest protest until 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, the union said it will be joined by labor leaders and elected officials, including Senator Richard Blumenthal, Congressman Joe Courtney, and the mayor of Windham.